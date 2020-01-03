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Selling Donald Trump Antivirus To Indian Scammers
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10 views • January 03, 2020
Selling Donald Trump Antivirus To Indian Scammers
Hello, I am Malcolm Merlyn. As most of you are aware, there are a lot of different scammers out there and these include Nigerian prince email scammers, Indian tech support scammers, IRS scammers and others. They have been around for over 10 years now and they don’t seem to be going anywhere. After getting a lot of calls, sometimes very early in the morning I have decided enough is enough. If the government won’t shut down these pests then I will.
I created some virtual machines and started calling scammers using a fake caller ID. The calls were quite hilarious so I started uploading them on YouTube; this was great as I was raising awareness about scams while also earning money. In total I have called scammers over ten thousand times in the past year and a half. I created a number of programs to annoy them including a call flooder that can call the scammers many times per minute which overloads their phones.
CALL SCAMMERS FOR FREE: https://bobrtc.live/
GET SCAMMER NUMBERS: https://www.scammer.info/
SUPPORT MALCOLM MERLYN:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/malcolmmerlyn
DONATE: https://streamlabs.com/malcolmmerlyng...
MERCHANDISE: https://www.designbyhumans.com/shop/M...
BITCOIN: bc1qazm7lf0vefcygfxlmcsdknkun36q5zdczev5y0
Hello, I am Malcolm Merlyn. As most of you are aware, there are a lot of different scammers out there and these include Nigerian prince email scammers, Indian tech support scammers, IRS scammers and others. They have been around for over 10 years now and they don’t seem to be going anywhere. After getting a lot of calls, sometimes very early in the morning I have decided enough is enough. If the government won’t shut down these pests then I will.
I created some virtual machines and started calling scammers using a fake caller ID. The calls were quite hilarious so I started uploading them on YouTube; this was great as I was raising awareness about scams while also earning money. In total I have called scammers over ten thousand times in the past year and a half. I created a number of programs to annoy them including a call flooder that can call the scammers many times per minute which overloads their phones.
CALL SCAMMERS FOR FREE: https://bobrtc.live/
GET SCAMMER NUMBERS: https://www.scammer.info/
SUPPORT MALCOLM MERLYN:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/malcolmmerlyn
DONATE: https://streamlabs.com/malcolmmerlyng...
MERCHANDISE: https://www.designbyhumans.com/shop/M...
BITCOIN: bc1qazm7lf0vefcygfxlmcsdknkun36q5zdczev5y0
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