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Boris Johnson Explains the Importance and Availabilty of Covid Jabs
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80 views • November 17, 2021
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Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine
Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
Myocarditis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
COVID-19 vaccine weekly surveillance reports (weeks 39 to 45)
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-surveillance-reports
COVID-19 boosters will change the definition of fully vaccinated, says U.K. PM
https://globalnews.ca/news/8375011/covid-booster-fully-vaccinated-definition-uk/
Bill Gates has major shares in both Pfizer and Moderna but he is also a Primary Funder of the UK Medicine Regulator, and this is the reason Children are now dying
https://web.archive.org/web/20211114113647/https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/14/children-are-dying-because-bill-gates-funds-medicine-regulator-and-has-shares-in-covid-vaccines/
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
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Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine
Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
Myocarditis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
COVID-19 vaccine weekly surveillance reports (weeks 39 to 45)
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-surveillance-reports
COVID-19 boosters will change the definition of fully vaccinated, says U.K. PM
https://globalnews.ca/news/8375011/covid-booster-fully-vaccinated-definition-uk/
Bill Gates has major shares in both Pfizer and Moderna but he is also a Primary Funder of the UK Medicine Regulator, and this is the reason Children are now dying
https://web.archive.org/web/20211114113647/https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/14/children-are-dying-because-bill-gates-funds-medicine-regulator-and-has-shares-in-covid-vaccines/
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