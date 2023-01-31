What You Are NOT Being Told About NATO War Plans

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The LaRouche Organization

Jan 30, 2023

Remember the "domino theory" to explain why the Vietnam war was necessary? The 9/11 attacks organized out of bat-caves in Afghanistan? "Weapons of Mass Destruction" in Iraq? How about Merkel and Hollande admitting they lied to Putin, and the world about using the Minsk agreement NOT to end the killing by Ukraine's defense forces of civilians in the Donbas, but to "buy time" to prepare for war with Russia? These same forces are preparing for an escalation in Ukraine, and a war against China. This madness must end. Register here for the Feb. 4 Schiller Institute (SI) online conference: https://schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/conference_20230204

SI Conference on Merkel-Hollande lies: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2023/01/06/live-conference-what-about-international-law-mrs-merkel/



