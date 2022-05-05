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May5th Ukraine Russia War Makes Slow & Steady Progress in Donbas Update newatlas
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60 views • May 05, 2022
May5th Ukraine Russia War Makes Slow & Steady Progress in Donbas Update newatlas
The New Atlas
https://rumble.com/v13mpc4-russia-makes-slow-and-steady-progress-in-donbas-update-on-russian-military-.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFnaxDnSIuQ
https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8/russia-makes-slow-steady-progress-in:2
Russia Makes Slow & Steady Progress in Donbas: Update on Russian Military Ops in Ukraine
Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for May 5, 2022:
- Pentagon assesses that Russia is making “slow and uneven” progress in Donbas, but progress nonetheless;
- US claims Russia has “failed” to disrupt Ukrainian efforts to replenish and reinforce its front lines;
- However, this means that Ukraine is throwing its full strength plus everything the West has given it at Russia and still can’t stop Russian forces advancing;
- Pentagon claims US howitzers have already reached the front lines in Donbas;
- Russian forces are likely conducting fixing operations near Kharkov, not attempting to “take” the city;
- US Javelin missiles do not have a great enough range to be useful in the type of fighting taking place in Donbas;
- the Ukrainian army built up by the US-NATO over the past 8 years is being destroyed and cannot be replaced faster than Russia is taking it off the battlefield;
-Turkey is playing a difficult balancing act between the US-NATO and Russia-Eurasia;
The New Atlas
https://rumble.com/v13mpc4-russia-makes-slow-and-steady-progress-in-donbas-update-on-russian-military-.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFnaxDnSIuQ
https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8/russia-makes-slow-steady-progress-in:2
Russia Makes Slow & Steady Progress in Donbas: Update on Russian Military Ops in Ukraine
Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for May 5, 2022:
- Pentagon assesses that Russia is making “slow and uneven” progress in Donbas, but progress nonetheless;
- US claims Russia has “failed” to disrupt Ukrainian efforts to replenish and reinforce its front lines;
- However, this means that Ukraine is throwing its full strength plus everything the West has given it at Russia and still can’t stop Russian forces advancing;
- Pentagon claims US howitzers have already reached the front lines in Donbas;
- Russian forces are likely conducting fixing operations near Kharkov, not attempting to “take” the city;
- US Javelin missiles do not have a great enough range to be useful in the type of fighting taking place in Donbas;
- the Ukrainian army built up by the US-NATO over the past 8 years is being destroyed and cannot be replaced faster than Russia is taking it off the battlefield;
-Turkey is playing a difficult balancing act between the US-NATO and Russia-Eurasia;
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