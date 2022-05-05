May5th Ukraine Russia War Makes Slow & Steady Progress in Donbas Update newatlas

May5th Ukraine Russia War Makes Slow & Steady Progress in Donbas Update newatlasThe New AtlasRussia Makes Slow & Steady Progress in Donbas: Update on Russian Military Ops in UkraineUpdate on Russian military operations in Ukraine for May 5, 2022:- Pentagon assesses that Russia is making “slow and uneven” progress in Donbas, but progress nonetheless;- US claims Russia has “failed” to disrupt Ukrainian efforts to replenish and reinforce its front lines;- However, this means that Ukraine is throwing its full strength plus everything the West has given it at Russia and still can’t stop Russian forces advancing;- Pentagon claims US howitzers have already reached the front lines in Donbas;- Russian forces are likely conducting fixing operations near Kharkov, not attempting to “take” the city;- US Javelin missiles do not have a great enough range to be useful in the type of fighting taking place in Donbas;- the Ukrainian army built up by the US-NATO over the past 8 years is being destroyed and cannot be replaced faster than Russia is taking it off the battlefield;-Turkey is playing a difficult balancing act between the US-NATO and Russia-Eurasia;