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FULL SHOW: BREAKING: Another Clinton Associate Busted For Child Sex Abuse
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173 views • March 15, 2022
Another Clinton associate is arrested for child sex abuse and again it comes out of Haiti. This is of course on the heels of the pro-genital mutilation of kids rally that just happened in Austin, Texas which is the full circle perversion of the modern day American liberal progressive. Owen Shroyer also covers some of the latest news out of Ukraine and U.S. political developments. Callers weigh in on the corrupted state of the American left.
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