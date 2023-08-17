Maui residents secure food and supplies to giant inflatable paddle boards and haul the items to the shore using jet skis.
The donated essentials will go to the victims of the devastating wildfires that raged through the historic Lahaina town this past week.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1690815380804276224
