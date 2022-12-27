Create New Account
Insurrection Charges Against Donald Trump Don't Even Pass The Laugh Test - Jennifer Kerns
133 views
channel image
Red Voice Media
Published Yesterday |

"...Democrats were planning to not have the capital so secure." - Jennifer Kerns


Watch the full video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/pelosi-was-in-charge-of-j6-security-idaho-murders-helped-by-blm-all-american-radio/ref/20


Merry Christmas, ya’ filthy animals! Jen lambastes Nancy Pelosi for being in charge of security at the Capitol on January 6. She has the new House GOP report that proves the Capitol Sgt-at-Arms reported to Speaker Pelosi that day, and that plans were drawn in secret.


Then: Jen investigates: Were the Idaho murders helped by BLM & “Defund the Police” distractions? Yes.


