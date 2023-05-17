'Her' visible erection?: Rob Schmitt's News From The Left

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A communist 'pay-what-you-can' coffee shop is shutting down, sorority girls are dealing with a 'sister's erection, and Fetterman's health deteriorates on live Senate TV: Rob Schmitt's "News From The Left"
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