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BREAKING NOW! - FIVE JET BLUE AIRLINES PILOTS DEAD, MEDIA INTENTIONALLY HIDING VAXX FEARS
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142 views • July 17, 2021
Dead from the Vax? Jet blue wont give their status. Odd they were all based out of Boston. Could this be related to the stories coming out about areas were real kill shots were given and some areas were sent placebo's? One pilot died of cancer? How is that possible. Everyone dies of covid right? Are they getting rid of pilots to go with pilot less planes? Where the hell is the FAA in all of this?
Source: Stew Peters
Source: Stew Peters
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