BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin REactivates Nuclear Weapons
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
117 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • February 27, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense minister and chief of the general staff “to transfer the Russian army’s deterrence forces to a special mode of combat duty.”

Mr. Putin cited the threat of Western sanctions and what he described as aggressive statements from North Atlantic Treaty Organization officials.

The move would place Russia’s network of nuclear missiles, which is usually disconnected, into a state where it can be used if necessary—one step away from an actual missile launch, said Pavel Podvig, a Geneva-based expert on Russia’s nuclear forces.

“This is not necessarily preparation for a strike,” Mr. Podvig said. “The whole system is built to be able to respond. This prepares it to act quickly if needed.”

He added, “I’ve not seen anything to suggest this has been done before.”
#Putin #Nuclear #Weapons

Russia’s Father of All BOMBS
https://youtu.be/uzc3IAXCu6Q

Keep an Eye to the Sky
https://youtu.be/L7fpNMhfYJM

Everything is Going to Change Soon
https://youtu.be/pwNPMhJ7XlU

SPIRAL IN THE SKY
https://youtu.be/g5KOTn367X0

NEW SIGNS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/avpHjnzmyUU

SOUNDS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/F0-UItsOpII

HUNGA TONGA VOLCANO EXPLOSION
https://youtu.be/kUUM0IGLTBw

SIGNS IN THE SKY ARE HERE
https://youtu.be/EFFG4uanms0

PORTL HOLOGRAM https://www.portlhologram.com/

HAPPY NEW FEAR
https://youtu.be/Yh1dYGmGeQ0

MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
https://youtu.be/8LnlZ5GYWLE

🔴 SUBSCRIBE TO BubbaonYOURSIDE
https://youtube.com/channel/UCRYu5OwmLgHsTM2xnwNPZmg?subq_confirmation=1
.
🙏PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE BACKUP CHANNELS NOW👇
🔴RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/user/TheBubbaNews
🔴BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/guBGiElGlwdQ/
🔴BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebubbanews
🔴ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@Thebubbanews:a3

PAYPAL - CONTRIBUTIONS/DONATIONS - Support the channel! (Not Necessary to watch our content, this just helps us financially) Thank you
https://paypal.me/thebubbanews

LET'S CONNECT! CONTACT ME DIRECTLY!
▪▪▪Follow me on Twitter-
https://twitter.com/thebubbanews
▪▪▪TEXT Message for BREAKING NEWS stories 317-300-HOST (4678)
▪▪▪INSTANT Message me on Facebook
https://fb.com/msg/thebubbanews
▪▪▪Follow me on Instagram-
https://www.instagram.com/thebubbanews
▪▪▪Follow me on Facebook-
https://www.facebook.com/TheBubbaNews
▪▪▪Email me directly
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/[email protected]

Disclaimer:
Information in this video is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This video MAY contain humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.
Keywords
russiaputinnuclear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy