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Project Veritas - Nurse Exposes "THE SHIT IN THE VACCINE" - what your government does not want you to see!
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411 views • September 21, 2021
Project Veritas, [21.09.21 07:02]
BREAKING PART 1: Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings
‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’
They ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’
#CovidVaxExposed
QUICKLY DISTRIBUTE THIS VIDEO BY PROXY ON TWITTER - CLICK HERE: https://ctt.ec/qc994
BREAKING PART 1: Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings
‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’
They ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’
#CovidVaxExposed
QUICKLY DISTRIBUTE THIS VIDEO BY PROXY ON TWITTER - CLICK HERE: https://ctt.ec/qc994
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