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Rioters Provided Pallet of Bricks During Riots - By Who?
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62 views • May 31, 2020
Considering the insanity occurring in this nation, I'm so thankful these young men recognized the set up when they saw it - and didn't fall for it. My greatest wish is that more Americans were as smart as these young men.
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