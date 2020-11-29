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Global Alert News - #277 - Dane Wigington
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140 views • November 29, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday November 28, 2020.
California police refuse to enforce Governors' Draconian Thanksgiving Day rules. Also, biosphere being harmed 24/7 by two dozen HAARP facilities around the world and other microwave systems. CV19 planned to destroy worlds' economy and reduce populations.
California police refuse to enforce Governors' Draconian Thanksgiving Day rules. Also, biosphere being harmed 24/7 by two dozen HAARP facilities around the world and other microwave systems. CV19 planned to destroy worlds' economy and reduce populations.
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