Alex Jones - Terrorstorm - Full Documentary

If you wish to purchase a copy of this documentary just follow the link.Shocking uncovered video evidence and new interviews that reveal undeniable proof that governments plan and carry out false-flag events to manipulate the geo-political structure to their advantageNew footage from the historic 5th Anniversary 9/11 Truth rally at Ground Zero in New York CitySmoking gun evidence that mainstream media was staging news coverage on 9/11 – including false-start reports that Building 7 had totally collapsed over an hour before it fellPowerful analysis of Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta’s testimony before Congress that VP Cheney was clearly in control of the air defense stand down on 9/11Learn how the mainstream media is covering up the fact that the majority of living 9/11 victims and their families believe September 11th was an inside jobNew interviews and perspectives on false-flag terror and much moreThroughout history, criminal elements inside governments have carried out terror attacks against their own populations as a pretext to enslave them. TerrorStorm reveals how, in the last hundred years, western leaders have repeatedly murdered their own citizens while posing as their saviors.In TerrorStorm you will discover that September 11th, the attacks of 7/7 in London, and many other terrorist events were self-inflicted wounds. You will witness British Special Forces troops caught in the act of staging terror attacks in Iraq and see official U.S. government documents laying out plans to hijack passenger planes by remote control. You will learn how the Reichstag fire, the Gulf of Tonkin and the U.S.-backed Iranian coup of 1953 are all interconnected false-flag terror events.Special features:Over an hour of the most powerful moments from the historic 9/11 & The Neo-Con Agenda Symposium in Los Angeles, California featuring speeches and commentary by world-renowned experts who expose 9/11 as an inside job including:BYU physics professor Steven E. JonesActor and activist Charlie SheenStarWars program progenitor Lt. Col. Bob BowmanFilmmaker Alex Jones9/11 Scholars for Truth Founder James FetzerTerrorism expert and historian Webster G. TarpleyTrailers from other Alex Jones documentary filmsMusic by A Scanner Darkly’s Graham Reynolds