© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones - Terrorstorm - Full Documentary
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • February 07, 2020
If you wish to purchase a copy of this documentary just follow the link.
https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/terrorstorm-special-edition
Shocking uncovered video evidence and new interviews that reveal undeniable proof that governments plan and carry out false-flag events to manipulate the geo-political structure to their advantage
New footage from the historic 5th Anniversary 9/11 Truth rally at Ground Zero in New York City
Smoking gun evidence that mainstream media was staging news coverage on 9/11 – including false-start reports that Building 7 had totally collapsed over an hour before it fell
Powerful analysis of Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta’s testimony before Congress that VP Cheney was clearly in control of the air defense stand down on 9/11
Learn how the mainstream media is covering up the fact that the majority of living 9/11 victims and their families believe September 11th was an inside job
New interviews and perspectives on false-flag terror and much more
Throughout history, criminal elements inside governments have carried out terror attacks against their own populations as a pretext to enslave them. TerrorStorm reveals how, in the last hundred years, western leaders have repeatedly murdered their own citizens while posing as their saviors.
In TerrorStorm you will discover that September 11th, the attacks of 7/7 in London, and many other terrorist events were self-inflicted wounds. You will witness British Special Forces troops caught in the act of staging terror attacks in Iraq and see official U.S. government documents laying out plans to hijack passenger planes by remote control. You will learn how the Reichstag fire, the Gulf of Tonkin and the U.S.-backed Iranian coup of 1953 are all interconnected false-flag terror events.
Special features:
Over an hour of the most powerful moments from the historic 9/11 & The Neo-Con Agenda Symposium in Los Angeles, California featuring speeches and commentary by world-renowned experts who expose 9/11 as an inside job including:
BYU physics professor Steven E. Jones
Actor and activist Charlie Sheen
StarWars program progenitor Lt. Col. Bob Bowman
Filmmaker Alex Jones
9/11 Scholars for Truth Founder James Fetzer
Terrorism expert and historian Webster G. Tarpley
Trailers from other Alex Jones documentary films
Music by A Scanner Darkly’s Graham Reynolds
https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/terrorstorm-special-edition
Shocking uncovered video evidence and new interviews that reveal undeniable proof that governments plan and carry out false-flag events to manipulate the geo-political structure to their advantage
New footage from the historic 5th Anniversary 9/11 Truth rally at Ground Zero in New York City
Smoking gun evidence that mainstream media was staging news coverage on 9/11 – including false-start reports that Building 7 had totally collapsed over an hour before it fell
Powerful analysis of Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta’s testimony before Congress that VP Cheney was clearly in control of the air defense stand down on 9/11
Learn how the mainstream media is covering up the fact that the majority of living 9/11 victims and their families believe September 11th was an inside job
New interviews and perspectives on false-flag terror and much more
Throughout history, criminal elements inside governments have carried out terror attacks against their own populations as a pretext to enslave them. TerrorStorm reveals how, in the last hundred years, western leaders have repeatedly murdered their own citizens while posing as their saviors.
In TerrorStorm you will discover that September 11th, the attacks of 7/7 in London, and many other terrorist events were self-inflicted wounds. You will witness British Special Forces troops caught in the act of staging terror attacks in Iraq and see official U.S. government documents laying out plans to hijack passenger planes by remote control. You will learn how the Reichstag fire, the Gulf of Tonkin and the U.S.-backed Iranian coup of 1953 are all interconnected false-flag terror events.
Special features:
Over an hour of the most powerful moments from the historic 9/11 & The Neo-Con Agenda Symposium in Los Angeles, California featuring speeches and commentary by world-renowned experts who expose 9/11 as an inside job including:
BYU physics professor Steven E. Jones
Actor and activist Charlie Sheen
StarWars program progenitor Lt. Col. Bob Bowman
Filmmaker Alex Jones
9/11 Scholars for Truth Founder James Fetzer
Terrorism expert and historian Webster G. Tarpley
Trailers from other Alex Jones documentary films
Music by A Scanner Darkly’s Graham Reynolds
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.