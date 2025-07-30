© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Will Recognize Palestinian State at UN Conference & State Dept Reaction 7-29-25
Forbes Breaking News
https://youtu.be/IkAsXs-VfIw?t=1674
27:54
BREAKING: State Department Briefs Press After PM Starmer Announces UK Plan To Recognize Palestine
DawnNews English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h54XB_xW5zw
UK Will Recognise Palestinian State If Israel Doesn't End Gaza War, Lammy Tells UN Conference