Ratty Artificial Microwave Cottage Cheese Clouds 9/6/24 -- CALIFORNIA

Mostly lately our skies have been just white out sun blocked masses. Today I am seeing the microwave frequencies in the so called clouds. The heat has really been intense out here in LA too. Sorry it took me so long to make a new video. The sky was just a blank white most of the time and hardly any vehicles were pooping out the lines....but I know the substance is still being dispersed other ways. I have seen suspicious masses coming from the ocean...and it was not moisture. I am also noticing how tired people are these days and I believe the creeps are keeping the air filled with substance to drag us into LaLa Land. Let me know how things are going in your areas ok?
