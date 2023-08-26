A Geoff Cygnus Update in Maui - More Blue and White things NOT Burning in the DEW Attack

Pirate Pete
Aug 26, 2023
mirrored from Rumble
alexlunaviewer channel
These weapons avoided blue and white items because those are the colors that the Unite Nations use! That way their vehicles and troops are NOT effected by the direct energy weapons! The UN is the enemy!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ZuLpr4oskNm/
