Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Geoff Cygnus Update in Maui - More Blue and White things NOT Burning in the DEW Attack
channel image
High Hopes
2740 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
84 views
Published Yesterday

Pirate Pete


Aug 26, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

alexlunaviewer channel

These weapons avoided blue and white items because those are the colors that the Unite Nations use! That way their vehicles and troops are NOT effected by the direct energy weapons! The UN is the enemy!


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ZuLpr4oskNm/

Keywords
attackhawaiidewmauifirespirate petegeoff cygnusblue thingswhite thingsnot burning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket