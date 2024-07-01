BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1000 Are your problems bigger than your GOD
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1000 Are your problems bigger than your GOD

BIBLE: Yochanan (Jn) 18:37-38 What is truth?

SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is going to be about courage when you are going against everyone. What is truth Pilot said to YESHUA? The world has its truth and it has nothing to do with ELOHIM’S word. Actually their truth is quite the opposite of YEHOVAH’S word. Have you experienced someone getting extremely angry with you because you changed your diet? You were not telling them to change what they eat. They saw that you were no longer eating something that gives you hypertension and high cholesterol. That person did not say that is great for you but instead got angry with you. Because you said it is in the bible. Do you compromise your walk with ELOHIM for the sake of keeping piece in your home? If you love that person more then you love ELOHIM you are compromised. Do you compromise what you say when surrounded by a world of people who hate the word of ELOHIM? YESHUA said it very plainly you will be hated for following HIM. If YESHUA is called the “WORD”. Then if you follow the “WORD” the world, family and friends will hate you. What is better to be with the 2 or with the 10?

BIBLE VERSES: Yochanan (Jn) 18:37-38 What is truth? Yochanan (Jn) 15:18-19 standing for biblical truth is extremely difficult. Mark 9:19-24 "I do trust—help my lack of trust!" D’varim (Deut) 5:7-10 your trust blessed you decedents years after you did it. B’midbar (Num) 13:1-24 The spies. B’midbar (Num) 13:25-33 there problem was bigger than YEHOVAH? B’midbar (Num) 14:1-11 how much longer. B’midbar (Num) 14:20-24 603,000 men died because they did not trust.

 

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

