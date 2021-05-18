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EP 111: The Son and The Sun with Micah Dank
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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50 views • May 18, 2021
This week we welcome Micah Dank to the show to tell us all about astrotheology and decoding the Bible. We get into who Jesus actually was, the Zodiac and how it relates to the Bible, the difference between Satan and Lucifer, what heaven and hell really are, what the firmament really is, toroidal fields, and so much more! As always, we hope our audience comes into every show with an open mind and we appreciate you spending your time with us and our guests.

Episode Links:

Follow Micah on Twitter: @RealMisterDank

Follow Micah on Facebook & Instagram: micahdank

Check out Micah's Amazon author's page: https://www.amazon.com/Micah-T-Dank/e/B08CLT5JQC/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1

Or order his books directly from him by contacting him through social media
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biblegodjesuspodcastastrologyreligionastronomyastrotheology
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