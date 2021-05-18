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EP 111: The Son and The Sun with Micah Dank
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50 views • May 18, 2021
This week we welcome Micah Dank to the show to tell us all about astrotheology and decoding the Bible. We get into who Jesus actually was, the Zodiac and how it relates to the Bible, the difference between Satan and Lucifer, what heaven and hell really are, what the firmament really is, toroidal fields, and so much more! As always, we hope our audience comes into every show with an open mind and we appreciate you spending your time with us and our guests.
Episode Links:
Follow Micah on Twitter: @RealMisterDank
Follow Micah on Facebook & Instagram: micahdank
Check out Micah's Amazon author's page: https://www.amazon.com/Micah-T-Dank/e/B08CLT5JQC/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Or order his books directly from him by contacting him through social media
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Follow Micah on Twitter: @RealMisterDank
Follow Micah on Facebook & Instagram: micahdank
Check out Micah's Amazon author's page: https://www.amazon.com/Micah-T-Dank/e/B08CLT5JQC/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Or order his books directly from him by contacting him through social media
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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