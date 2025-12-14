ORACLE/TAROT CARDS INTERVIEW WITH NADINE TAYLOR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! For those interested in oracle and tarot cards, I interview Nadine Taylor who makes her own oracle cards. She's a really fascinating psychic medium -- I hope you can all listen! With lots of love and light, for a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com