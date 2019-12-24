BREAKING: Crossfire Hurricane Investigation May Have Been a Joint CIA/FBI Operation #1722 - 6PM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GUEST: RAYMOND IBRAHIM is a widely published author, public speaker, and Middle East and Islam specialist. Days before the Obama administration blamed an anti-Islamic movie for Muslim uprisings against a U.S. consul and an embassy in Libya and Egypt respectively, Ibrahim showed that the demonstrations were pre-planned and unrelated to the movie. Similarly, he was first to expose an Arabic-language Saudi fatwa that called for the destruction of any Christian church found on the Arabian Peninsula. born and raised in the U.S. by Egyptian parents born and raised in the Middle East—has provided him with unique advantages, from equal fluency in English and Arabic, to an equal understanding of the Western and Middle Eastern mindsets, positioning him to explain the latter to the former. His interest in Islamic civilization was first piqued when he began visiting the Middle East as a child in the 1970s. Interacting and conversing with the locals throughout the decades has provided him with an intimate appreciation for that part of the world, complementing his academic training.
Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
Morning Prayer Requests: http://petelive.tv/prayer
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
🚀Please support us! http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺Join us on DLive - 24/7 Streaming Music & Chat - http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
☢SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “pete” to 74121 or http://petelive.tv/text
📌 JOIN ME & ALL AMERICAN DEPLORABLES ON PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/PeteSantilli
🔵CONNECT WITH PETE ON MEWE: http://petelive.tv/MEWEpete
🔵JOIN OUR MEWE NEWS GROUP: http://petelive.tv/MEWEemilitianewsgroup
[Answer: 619days]
📌Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
E-Militia Radio - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-313-0703
📍Brother Doc’s Beef Jerky “One Bite & You’re A Believer” https://brotherdocs.com/?aff=10/
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
♦PLEASE DONATE: http://paypal.me/petesantilli or http://thepetesantillishow.com/donate
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🔵 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
👕 Order your t-shirts here: https://teespring.com/stores/the-pete-santilli-show
#MAGA #RedVestBrigade : https://amzn.to/2VjMCsp
III Percenter Patch: https://amzn.to/2VnmSvk
#MAGA Trucker Hat: https://amzn.to/2Swfrjy
COFFEE MUG: http://petelive.tv/mug002