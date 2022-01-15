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When you be jamming during that circumcision and baby decides to empty that bladder on ya!
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101 views • January 15, 2022
This makes me completely sick to my stomach. Knowing what I know. Seeing a baby's foreskin ripped of the glans like a fingernail being ripped off a finger. Seeing a traumatized newborn scream as hes strapped down and has a piece of his genitals clamped and cut off. This is so wrong.
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