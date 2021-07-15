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SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- KUNAI & TESSAN
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42 views • July 15, 2021
In this volume, Shidoshi Severance introduces the ancient leaf-shaped Kunai, a wrought iron unsharpened trowel-like tool, used as a bludgeon to disable an opponent or destroy a knife or sword. Also demonstrated is the Tessan, an ancient war-fan, used as a shield and to signal, distract or attack an opponent.
Produced in 2003, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
Produced in 2003, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
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