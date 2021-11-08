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DEATHCARE workers ARE LYING TO HIDE DEATHS CAUSED BY VACCINES
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220 views • November 08, 2021
DEATHCARE workers ARE LYING TO HIDE DEATHS CAUSED BY VACCINES
EVERY SINGLE DeathCare worker sided with cabal & Covid Death Cult against humanity HAS TO be named and remembered. Justice will be served one day!
„What we're dealing with in the medical field is beyond evil with these satanic psychopath doctors, nurses, cnas, clinicians, etc. Most involved in this psycho agenda are freemasons and jooos, in other words they are satanists.....they have no conscience, no guilt, no remorse. Anyone who perpetuates the death jab is guilty of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and aiding and abetting.” - Internexus
source:
StewPeters.tv
EVERY SINGLE DeathCare worker sided with cabal & Covid Death Cult against humanity HAS TO be named and remembered. Justice will be served one day!
„What we're dealing with in the medical field is beyond evil with these satanic psychopath doctors, nurses, cnas, clinicians, etc. Most involved in this psycho agenda are freemasons and jooos, in other words they are satanists.....they have no conscience, no guilt, no remorse. Anyone who perpetuates the death jab is guilty of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and aiding and abetting.” - Internexus
source:
StewPeters.tv
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