Opening a Can of Worms When it Comes to Salvation

Robert Breaker
Mar 2, 2023
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker opens a can of worms about the doctrine of salvation and shows how salvation is NOT just saying something or repeating something from the LIPS, but rather it's by TRUSTING in the blood atonement of Jesus Christ from the HEART.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdVbF2nxch4
