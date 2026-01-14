BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The TRUTH about 🧘‍♀️ girls who are “Spiritual but NOT religious…” ⛪
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
162 followers
17 views • 3 days ago

Gents, many of the women you meet will proudly proclaim on first dates or on their online dating profiles to be…

“Spiritual but not religious.”

It’s a very modern, cosmopolitan, mainstream thing to think about oneself that I wouldn’t regard as a major red flag of a “blender” — a woman that you should avoid getting involved with. But I draw a distinction between genuinely religious women and “spiritual” women. Organized religion and church attendance imbue some concrete morality, humility, self-control, and fear of the metaphysical consequences of sin, whereas a lot of Eastern and new age spiritual dalliances are merely dressed-up navel-gazing.


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Seduction-Library

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender#Order


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

https://twitter.com/jroseland

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

datingspiritualityreligionwomengirlsred pillrelationshipsatheismlimitless mindsetfor mendont stick your dick in a blenderspiritual not religious
