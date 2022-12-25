Create New Account
Thoughts on Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) [SPOILERS]
111 views
Kazimir Kharza
Published Yesterday |

I watched James Cameron's new 2022 movie, Avatar: The Way of Water this week, and I have some thoughts on it, perhaps a bit unorthodox for a movie review, but oh well... I was interested in analysing this film in terms of its relevancy to the current global environmental crisis. I reviewed Avatar (2009) last week, though I might redo that video, because I had many technical difficulties.

 TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Intro

00:30 - The good things

03:24 - A sinister hunch

05:07 - Cultural catastrophe(s)

08:24 - Anti-speciesism done poorly

13:24 - Hopes for the future

14:54 - Outro

