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Justinian Deception: What is Communism? [15.12.2021]
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67 views • December 15, 2021
Romley Stewart: Communism, and what are the laws that governs it in a legal sense.
Published December 15, 2021
536 Views
https://rumble.com/vqsvn6-what-is-communism.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
WHAT IS COMMUNISM: Rumble Link
872 views Dec 15, 20
Justinian Deception
39.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t_BiOmEvFDA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTAurk2YyIBVnPQSzEsuQtQ
Published December 15, 2021
536 Views
https://rumble.com/vqsvn6-what-is-communism.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
WHAT IS COMMUNISM: Rumble Link
872 views Dec 15, 20
Justinian Deception
39.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t_BiOmEvFDA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTAurk2YyIBVnPQSzEsuQtQ
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