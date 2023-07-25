John Solomon teases what’s next for J6 footage release, has poured thru thousands of hours of footage already. Some of it is wide angle and subject matter is far away, discusses body cams, proprietary software, says every time he finds something newsworthy he will share it.





https://rumble.com/v32a6y4-john-solomon-teases-whats-next-for-j6-footage-release.html



