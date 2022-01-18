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Tartaria - Ashiata Shiemash - Our Hidden History
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326 views • January 18, 2022
Picture is of St Patrick's Cathedral, Melbourne
List of funky words
Brotherhood Olbogmek - (Holders of Ashiata's legominism)
Legominism - (Means for transmission of knowledge to successive generations)
Scheherazade - (your guess is as good as mine - haven't looked it up)
Pispiscana - (Small place outside of Babylon)
Mullah Nassr Eddin - (terrestrial sage with wise sayings - real or mythical?)
I'm sure there were another couple of words I meant to put in here, but I'm doing this from work. Sorry if I have forgotten something.
List of funky words
Brotherhood Olbogmek - (Holders of Ashiata's legominism)
Legominism - (Means for transmission of knowledge to successive generations)
Scheherazade - (your guess is as good as mine - haven't looked it up)
Pispiscana - (Small place outside of Babylon)
Mullah Nassr Eddin - (terrestrial sage with wise sayings - real or mythical?)
I'm sure there were another couple of words I meant to put in here, but I'm doing this from work. Sorry if I have forgotten something.
Keywords
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