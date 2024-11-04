Putin laid flowers at the monument to Minin & Pozharsky on the Red Square on the National Unity Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin laid flowers at the monument to Minin and Pozharsky on the Red Square on the National Unity Day.
Vladimir Putin also (another video) visited the exhibition-forum "Orthodox Rus' - for the Day of National Unity", dedicated to the traditions of volunteer work and service in Russia.
Wikipedia about National Unity Day if interested:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unity_Day_(Russia)