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Hearing and Preaching
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10 views • October 03, 2021
"Preaching That Works - The Most Important Person To Hear" explores the subject of how to be an expert preacher by keeping the focus where it needs to be most. The preaching people most need to hear is a message that goes beyond personalities and ambition. Check out this video to find out how to preach the gospel the way it needs to be preached. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZqR8hG0M6E
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