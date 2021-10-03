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Freedom March to Lt. Gov. Josh Green's and Mayor Rick Blangiardi's
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10 views • October 03, 2021
On October 1, 2021, the people of Hawaii protested vaccine mandates and marched from the Hawaii state capitol, where the liberty bell was rang, to Lt. governor Josh Green's and Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi's residences. Let freedom ring!
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #NoVaxPassport
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #NoVaxPassport
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