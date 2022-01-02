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Message For The 144,000
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54 views • January 02, 2022
God chooses his toughest battles for his strongest soldiers.
1 John 4:18
King James Version Bible
18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.
1 John 4:18
King James Version Bible
18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.
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