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Sean Morgan - American Media Periscope - is the Best.He features this Ukrainian Scum Bag stealing over $850 million dollars-Hillabeast and Obama were involved - Hang them now for treason.
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71 views • April 05, 2022
There is so much corruption in Ukraine you can not keep track of it all.The thumbnail pic shows the Sniffer and Mike the Man. Obama's wife.
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