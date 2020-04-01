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Former Vodafone Telecom Boss Blows Whistle on Corona Virus (short)
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904 views • April 01, 2020
High frequency radiation causes cell toxins, excreted as viruses.
First major 5G roll outs were Wuhan, Spain, Italy.
All pandemics have been radio wave increase related.
Vaccines give you the disease and ID2020 RFID chip
First major 5G roll outs were Wuhan, Spain, Italy.
All pandemics have been radio wave increase related.
Vaccines give you the disease and ID2020 RFID chip
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