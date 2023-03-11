Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-dream-warning-cell-phones/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Your phones are part of the BEAST SYSTEM! Use them only when necessary…. but NOT all the time!

They are an instrument that will be, and can be used for evil, that the enemy is bringing to CENTER STATE of people’s lives."



