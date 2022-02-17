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Iowa Mama Bears: Going After School Bonds are the Next Step to End Covid Restrictions in Schools
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13 views • February 17, 2022
The Iowa Mama Bears join this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to share how they fought back and actually passed legislation in Iowa after their children were forced to wear masks that caused detrimental health conditions. School bonds are the next tactic that parents can use to protect their children in schools, and these patriotic mothers explain how it works.
The Iowa Mama Bears were speakers at our recent American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny. We’ll be releasing the video and additional resources at endmedicaltyranny.substack.com.
For more information on the Iowa Mama Bears, please visit http://iowamambears.com.
Sponsor:
Buy your Gold and Silver from true America-First patriots. Contact Our Gold Guy and protect yourself through the coming (and current) economic turmoil. http://ourgoldguy.com.
The Iowa Mama Bears were speakers at our recent American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny. We’ll be releasing the video and additional resources at endmedicaltyranny.substack.com.
For more information on the Iowa Mama Bears, please visit http://iowamambears.com.
Sponsor:
Buy your Gold and Silver from true America-First patriots. Contact Our Gold Guy and protect yourself through the coming (and current) economic turmoil. http://ourgoldguy.com.
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