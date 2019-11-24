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Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming there is no consensus (MIRRORED)
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82 views • November 24, 2019
Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming there is no consensus (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel DDPmeetings at:-
https://youtu.be/NZq6zc0G018
Joe Bast, President of the Heartland Institute, speaks at the 34th meeting of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness, July 10, 2016, Omaha, Nebraska.
Mirrored from YouTube channel DDPmeetings at:-
https://youtu.be/NZq6zc0G018
Joe Bast, President of the Heartland Institute, speaks at the 34th meeting of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness, July 10, 2016, Omaha, Nebraska.
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