Comment by Icelandic Journalist Haukur Hauksson on - Statements by Ambassador of Germany - Honoring Ukrainian WW2 NAZI Collaborator Stepan Bandera. 070322

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Comment by Icelandic journalist Haukur Hauksson on statements by Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrey Melnyk, who vehemently defends Ukrainian Nazi collaborator in World War II Stepan Bandera in an interview and does not want to distance himself from him. Hauksson: "Kiev government legalises and honours Bandera by naming streets etc. after him".