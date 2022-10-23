Create New Account
"AN IRON CAGE" - DEFIANCE EQUALS NO MERCY - PRAYER CALL OCT 8., 2022
305 views
channel image
The Master's Voice Blog
Published a month ago |

Today's word: THERE WAS A PIVOTAL MOMENT IN HISTORY TO REPENT. A moment that showed that no one is untouchable, everyone is vulnerable, evil can creep in anywhere and destroy. America did not repent. She decided to "build back better", "make herself great again", build a new tower to the sky. America defies God but by her defiance she destroys her chances for mercy. Defiance destroys God's kindness and means no compassion can be shown. Old bones, old sins, they will be repaid. Justice will be served, America will answer for all sin. This is the word of the Lord. 

Keywords
americaprophecyjudgement9-11

