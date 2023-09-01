Col. Macgregor: ‘Ukraine Is Being Annihilated'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Colonel Douglas Macgregor gives a Ukraine Russia War News update with Stephen Gardner. Check out the group Col. Douglas Macgregor is heading up and mentioned:
https://OurcountryOurchoice.Com
Mirrored : Stephen Gardner
Support:
❤️ Cardio Miracle CHANGED My life for better: https://gardner.pages.ontraport.net/
🧼 Buy Mr. 1920 Soap, My New Company: https://mister1920.com/pages/amazing-soap
➡️ Start an Amazon Business https://yourecombusiness.com/stephen