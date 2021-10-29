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The Most Conservative Politician in Missouri | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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Mike Moon is the Missouri State Senator from District 7 who has been rated as the most conservative politician in Missouri and he is NOW running for US Senate. We loved our time with him in this interview and we look forward to voting for him!
Support Mike Here ► https://mikemoonformissouri.com

Get The Missouri Constitution Here ► https://www.sos.mo.gov/pubs/constitution

Get more information about starting your own Franchise at ► https://oxifreshfranchise.com/flyoverconservatives
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Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
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