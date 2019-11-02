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Staged Flu Shot Vaccine Propaganda
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410 views • November 02, 2019
Alex Jones covers the latest flu shot vaccine propaganda which includes a Canadian health minister receiving a fake shot.
(I live in Toronto, ON....on the radio, every station, they are SELLING the idea of flu vaccines like buying a Cabbage Patch Doll...."hurry and get them before they are sold out!" - sick)
(I live in Toronto, ON....on the radio, every station, they are SELLING the idea of flu vaccines like buying a Cabbage Patch Doll...."hurry and get them before they are sold out!" - sick)
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