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An Excerpt Reading of What the Dems Had In Plans For The Election
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19 views • November 06, 2020
Please share this with everyone you know, this is important to know. It has been mentioned in the press, but not many people have covered this, or know about this. The Democrats have planned this election, and you can see how it is working in real time. It doesn't matter if you are a Democrat or a Republican, you should not stand for this.
Links to documents connected with the document in the video.
Operation Blackout
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Operation_Blackout
Operation Blackout document which has the result of
the experiment
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6548629-Operation-Blackout-Wrap-Up-Report-November-2019.html
Transition Integrity Project article on Wikispooks
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Transition_Integrity_Project
Transition Integrity Project document which describes the intentions of the project.
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/7013152/Preventing-a-Disrupted-Presidential-Election-and.pdf
Links to documents connected with the document in the video.
Operation Blackout
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Operation_Blackout
Operation Blackout document which has the result of
the experiment
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6548629-Operation-Blackout-Wrap-Up-Report-November-2019.html
Transition Integrity Project article on Wikispooks
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Transition_Integrity_Project
Transition Integrity Project document which describes the intentions of the project.
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/7013152/Preventing-a-Disrupted-Presidential-Election-and.pdf
Keywords
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