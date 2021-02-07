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Med postelje oziroma Holografske Medicinske postelje (Med Beds)
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21 views • February 07, 2021
Video govori o neverjetnih Holografskih Medicinskih posteljah, ki lahko naredijo zelo veliko stvari. Med najbolj navdušujočimi je popolnoma rekonstrukcija poškodovanega DNK, obnovitev izgubljenih udov in mnogo več. To je možno zaradi izvenzemeljske tehnologije, ki so nam bile skrite desetletja zaradi Vojaškega industrijskega kompleksa in zaradi Washington DC.
Originalna lokacija videa: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6KHiNaL_Y0
Transkript videa je dosegljiv tukaj: https://inteldinarchronicles.blogspot.com/2020/11/med-beds-and-quantum-healing.html?m=1
Originalna lokacija videa: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6KHiNaL_Y0
Transkript videa je dosegljiv tukaj: https://inteldinarchronicles.blogspot.com/2020/11/med-beds-and-quantum-healing.html?m=1
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