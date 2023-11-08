Putin Visited with Children at the Nat'l Medical Research Center for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology & Immunology

Photo OP!
Vladimir Putin visited the National Medical Research Center for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology named after Dima Rogachev. He even arrived with his own white coat, taking into account sanitary rules. Nov 8, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.