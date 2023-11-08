Create New Account
Putin Visited with Children at the Nat'l Medical Research Center for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology & Immunology
Published 16 hours ago

Photo OP! 

Vladimir Putin visited the National Medical Research Center for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology named after Dima Rogachev. He even arrived with his own white coat, taking into account sanitary rules. Nov 8, 2023

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

