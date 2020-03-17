Coronavirus and Climate Change - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35432
It's silent. Invisible. It's spreading everywhere. It's going to kill us all. We have to take extraordinary measures to combat it. Coronavirus? No, silly! CO2. But it's not me making the comparison. Find out what the climate schemers and technocrat dreamers have in mind for humanity, and how it's reflected in the post-virus world in this week's edition of #PropagandaWatch.