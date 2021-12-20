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Do Not Curse Your Father Or Mother - Proverbs 20:20 (NIV)
20 If someone curses their father or mother,
their lamp will be snuffed out in pitch darkness.
Proverbs Club Commentary
You are not required to Love your parents.
But you are required to Honor them.
Or, in my opinion, at the very least, hold your peace.
“‘Anyone who curses their father or mother
is to be put to death.
Because they have cursed their father or mother,
their blood will be on their own head."
Leviticus 20:9 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/yf2wsbcr
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