ORDO AB CHAO: ORDER OUT OF CHAOS #AGENDA21

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KijaniAmariAK https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tbd5WwSUu90
SOROS PAYING FOR ANTIFA AND BLM https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/13/us/politics/george-soros-racial-justice-organizations.html
https://www.newsbreak.com/district-of-columbia/washington/news/1583520112758/george-soros-gave-black-lives-matter-and-antifa-over-100-million-dollars
UN.ORG NEW WORLD ORDER https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/08/1070312
PHOENIX RISING https://www.universalfreemasonry.org/en/article/ordo-ab-chao
https://thundergodblog.com/2012/08/30/the-free-masons/
2012 OLYMPICS SHOWING COVIDhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfXzT2g84xo
EVENT 201https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about